Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 612.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

