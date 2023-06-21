Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MUFG opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

