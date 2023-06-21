First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 10,056 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

