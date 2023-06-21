CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 45 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,278.2% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.