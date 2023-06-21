CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

