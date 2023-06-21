5,202 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

