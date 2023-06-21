LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

