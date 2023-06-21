LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

