West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,496.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,753 shares of company stock valued at $189,194 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

