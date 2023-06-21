LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

