Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 186,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

