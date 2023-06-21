LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

