Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

