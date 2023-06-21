LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 10,304 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.