Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $484.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.23. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $497.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.