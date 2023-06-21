iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.19. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $398.89. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.