Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

