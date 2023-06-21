Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 90,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,705% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Orbital Tracking Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.27.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

