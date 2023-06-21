Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

