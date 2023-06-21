Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

