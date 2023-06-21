Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,751 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,366.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

