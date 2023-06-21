Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $781.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.73.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

