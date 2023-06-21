Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

COF opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

