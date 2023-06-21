iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

