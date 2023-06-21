Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $437.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.39 and a 200-day moving average of $367.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

