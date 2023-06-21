Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $137.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

