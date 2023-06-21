Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

