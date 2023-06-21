Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

