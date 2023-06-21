First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

CP opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

