First Affirmative Financial Network Buys New Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.