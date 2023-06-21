First Affirmative Financial Network Buys New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19,877.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

