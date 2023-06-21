Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

