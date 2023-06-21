CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 792 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.