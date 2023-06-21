First Affirmative Financial Network Has $218,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $190.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.26.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

