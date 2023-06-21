CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 146 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.