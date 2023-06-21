CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 370,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

