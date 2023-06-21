CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $843,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.