CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 143 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

