UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

UWM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.48.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 250.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

