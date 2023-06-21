MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.76 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

