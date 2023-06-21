Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $50.13

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

