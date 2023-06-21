Reviewing Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) & The Competition

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,154 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hargreaves Lansdown to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A 29.56 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors $436.39 million $4.10 million 5.01

Hargreaves Lansdown’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

18.3% of Hargreaves Lansdown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 631.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 1055 4523 5850 81 2.43

Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus price target of $707.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,894.11%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 83.31%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown competitors beat Hargreaves Lansdown on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.