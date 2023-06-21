Head to Head Comparison: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01 Alpha Teknova $39.39 million 2.51 -$47.47 million ($1.80) -1.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.7% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.91%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Alpha Teknova -128.92% -31.25% -21.50%

Summary

Lucira Health beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

