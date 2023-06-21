Contrasting Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and PageGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.52 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.13 PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00 PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and PageGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $237.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than PageGroup.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and PageGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84% PageGroup N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. The company also provides skills and talent assessment, and succession planning development services under the Page Assessment brand; temporary, contract, and interim IT resource services under the Page Consulting brand; and helps students to search for internships and apprenticeships under the Page Talent brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

