Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $278.84 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

