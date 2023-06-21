Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $19.80

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

