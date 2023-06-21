OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in OPENLANE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.50 on Friday. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

