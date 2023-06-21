Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

EGO opened at $9.83 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after buying an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

