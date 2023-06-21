Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

