CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $14.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $820.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.